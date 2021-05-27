Tennis Tennis Cincinnati Masters to welcome back fans at full capacity - organisers The ATP 1000 Masters hard court event was held without fans in a bio-secure bubble after organisers were forced to move the tournament to Flushing Meadows before last year's U.S. Open. Reuters 27 May, 2021 20:41 IST Organisers said tickets for the tournament, which runs from August 14-22, is set to go on sale on June 3. (Representational Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 27 May, 2021 20:41 IST Cincinnati Masters organisers said on Thursday that they plan to operate the August tournament in the city and at full capacity for fans.The Cincinnati Masters was held without fans in a bio-secure bubble after organisers were forced to move the tournament to Flushing Meadows before last year's U.S. Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.ALSO READ | French Open 2021: Rafael Nadal says "no-one is invincible" "In keeping with the guidance from local government officials, we are eager to welcome fans back to the Western & Southern Open," the tournament's Chief Operating Officer Katie Haas said in a statement."The fans bring so much energy and excitement to our event, and we dearly missed them last year. We look forward to returning to Cincinnati and welcoming our fans at this year's tournament."Organisers said tickets for the tournament, which runs from August 14-22, is set to go on sale on June 3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.