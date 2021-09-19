Tauson strikes another blow for title teens in Luxembourg

One week after fellow 18-year-old Emma Raducanu stormed to victory at the US Open, Denmark's Clara Tauson struck another teenage blow on Sunday by capturing the WTA Luxembourg title.

Tauson, just five weeks younger than Raducanu, battled past defending champion and former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

READ: Sharmada pleased with doubles title

Tauson, ranked 70 in the world, also won the Lyon title earlier this season.

The former world junior number one is the most recent player to beat Raducanu, in the WTA 125 Chicago final on the eve of the US Open.

She then tested world number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty during a two-set loss in the second round in New York.