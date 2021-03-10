Tennis Coco Gauff leads upsets in Dubai, top-seeded Svitolina loses Gauff fights back to defeat Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Tereza Martincova. AP DUBAI 10 March, 2021 09:42 IST AP DUBAI 10 March, 2021 09:42 IST American teen Coco Gauff led a day of upsets in the second round of the Dubai Championships on Tuesday, when top-seeded Elina Svitolina lost and Petra Kvitova dropped out with a hip problem.SCORE CENTREThe 16-year-old Gauff fought back to defeat 12th-seeded Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Tereza Martincova, who upset the fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens 6-1, 6-4. Svetlana Kuznetsova upset two-time champion Svitolina 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, completing her comeback win in just under two hours and will face Barbora Krejcikova in the third round. The Czech defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1.Another teenager, 19-year-old Anastasia Potapova, defeated 11th-seeded Madison Keys 6-4, 6-3.Kvitova, who defeated Garbiñe Muguruza to win the Qatar Open on Saturday, retired on Tuesday with Jil Teichmann leading 6-2, 3-4. Kvitova said she's had an adductor problem since the semifinal in Doha. Day 3 highlights! A 21st career victory in Dubai for @SvetlanaK27 VS top seed @ElinaSvitolina pic.twitter.com/7kobXpwgLW— Dubai Tennis Champs (@DDFTennis) March 9, 2021 French Open champion Iga Swiatek eased past lucky loser Misaki Doi, 6-2, 6-4 for a third-round clash with Muguruza, who defeated American teenager Amanda Anisimova, 6-4, 6-2.Bencic overcomes KudermetovaThe second-seeded Karolina Pliskova had to dig hard for a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2 win over Anastasija Sevastova and the sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic also had a tough match in beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Bencic needed five match points to seal her win.Elise Mertens defeated Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-3, but another American, Jessica Pegula, prevailed with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Kristina Mladenovic.There were wins, too, for Caroline Garcia, Anett Kontaveit, Aryna Sabalenka, and Ons Jabeur. Djokovic breaks Federer's record for most weeks as ATP No. 1 Rublev wins Rotterdam title to continue impressive start to 2021 Kvitova wins Qatar Open title in emphatic style VIDEO: Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals More Videos Tell me why should I quit? Andy Murray hits back at social media critics Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown Naomi Osaka looking to master grass and clay after Australian Open win Osaka vs Brady by the numbers Tennis stars happy to end quarantine on light note ahead of Australian Open WATCH: Best sports quotes of 2020 Remembering sportspersons who passed away in 2020 Medvedev stuns Djokovic to reach ATP Finals semis