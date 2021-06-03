Tennis Tennis Coco Gauff reaches first French Open third round Coco Gauff battled past China's Wang Qiang in straight sets to reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time on Thursday. Reuters 03 June, 2021 21:33 IST Gauff eased through the opening set after jumping out to a 3-0 lead but did not have things her own way after that against the player she beat to win the Parma title last month. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 03 June, 2021 21:33 IST Coco Gauff reached the third round of the French Open for the first time as the 17-year-old American battled past China's Wang Qiang 6-3 7-6(1) on Thursday.Gauff eased through the opening set after jumping out to a 3-0 lead but did not have things her own way after that against the player she beat to win the Parma title last month.Former world number 12 Qiang served for the second set at 5-3 but was broken and then had a set point on the Gauff serve after the American double-faulted.READ: World No.1 Ash Barty out from French Open due to injury But 24th-seeded Gauff showed great resilience to take the set into a tiebreak that she never looked like losing.After two straight-sets wins she will now face either Fiona Ferro or fellow American Jennifer Brady in the last 32. Read more stories on Tennis For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.