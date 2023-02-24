Tennis

Coco Gauff win sets up Iga Swiatek match in Dubai, Aryna Sabalenka loses

Swiatek, who reached the last four in a walkover after Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of an illness, is 5-0 against Gauff and beat the 18-year-old American in last year’s French Open final.

Dubai 24 February, 2023 12:43 IST
FILE PHOTO: Teen sensation Coco Gauff reacts after a point against her USA compatriot Bernarda Pera during their Australian Open women’s singles match in Melbourne on January 20, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Teen sensation Coco Gauff reacts after a point against her USA compatriot Bernarda Pera during their Australian Open women's singles match in Melbourne on January 20, 2023.

Coco Gauff set up a semifinal match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Championships by beating Madison Keys 6-2 7-5.

Swiatek, who reached the last four in a walkover after Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of an illness, is 5-0 against Gauff and beat the 18-year-old American in last year’s French Open final. Gauff is yet to win a set against the three-time Grand Slam champion.

The fifth-seeded Gauff relied on her steady serve and capitalized on Keys’ mistakes in their all-American quarterfinal match. Keys committed 51 unforced errors.

Barbora Krejcikova upset second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 7-6(2) 6-1. Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, was on a 13-match winning streak and led 3-1 in the second set before Krejcikova’s comeback. It was Sabalenka’s first loss this season.

Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, will face Jessica Pegula of the United States in the semifinals. Pegula, who is ranked No. 3, advanced by a walkover after Karolina Muchova withdrew because of an abdominal injury.

