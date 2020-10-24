Tennis Tennis Cologne Championship: Zverev beats Mannarino to reach another semifinal Top-seeded Alexander Zverev was made to stretch to three sets in his quarterfinal win after missing a chance in the second against France's Adrian Mannarino. AP 24 October, 2020 07:39 IST Alexander Zverev celebrates after his quarter-final win against Adrian Mannarino. - Getty Images AP 24 October, 2020 07:39 IST Top-seeded Alexander Zverev defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to reach the Cologne Championship semifinals on Friday.Zverev missed the chance to settle the match when he served at 5-3 in the second set, but eventually prevailed after 2 hours, 40 minutes to move another step closer to his second Cologne title in as many weeks.The German city is hosting back-to-back ATP competitions that were added to the pandemic-disrupted schedule.Zverev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Cologne Indoors last Sunday. READ | Second-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open They could yet meet again, as the Canadian defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-4 in the last quarterfinal of the second tournament for a semifinal place against the second-seeded Diego Schwartzman.Schwartzman trailed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 2-6, 2-5 but fought back to win 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 earlier Friday.Zverev next faces Italian wild card Jannik Sinner, who recovered after losing eight games in a row to upset Gilles Simon 6-3, 0-6, 6-4. Sinner was 0-2 down in the Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos