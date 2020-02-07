Tennis Tennis Cordoba Open: Londero on track for back-to-back titles, Schwartzman reaches QFs Juan Ignacio Londero will face fourth seed Laslo Djere in the quarterfinals on the red clay in Cordoba. Sacha Pisani 07 February, 2020 12:36 IST Cordoba Open champion Juan Ignacio Londero plays a forehand return. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 07 February, 2020 12:36 IST Defending champion Juan Ignacio Londero returned to the Cordoba Open quarterfinals, while top seed Diego Schwartzman also advanced. Londero progressed to the last eight of the ATP 250 tournament thanks to a 6-3 6-3 win over Argentinian compatriot Pedro Cachin on Thursday. Cordoba was the scene of Londero's breakthrough ATP Tour title last year, the Argentine player capping a fairytale week by overcoming countryman Guido Pella in three sets. Next up for Londero on the red clay is Serbian fourth seed Laslo Djere, who beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4.Read: US Grand Slam champion Spears handed 22-month doping ban "I was a little nervous and that's why I talked to myself a lot and that's how I got in the game. The way I have to activate [myself] is by encouraging myself a lot. If I keep quiet, that doesn't happen. It was a game with many nerves for me, and I am glad I won it in straight sets," Londero said. "For me, it is more a motivation than a pressure to play in Cordoba and try to defend the title. If I had to defend the tournament elsewhere, without having the support of my family, my friends who can see me live, the truth is that I think it would be more difficult anywhere else. I have been having a good time." Albert Ramos-Vinolas – the fifth seed – outlasted Pablo Andujar 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 to set up a clash with Schwartzman, who defeated Jaume Munar 6-1 7-5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.