Coric withdraws from Wimbledon with shoulder injury

Croatia's Borna Coric has withdrawn from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who was drawn to play 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in the first round, will be replaced by a lucky loser from the qualifying tournament.

Coric, who reached 12th in the world in 2018, underwent right shoulder surgery in March 2021 and was out for a year.

Madison Keys also out of Wimbledon

Madison Keys, the 2017 US Open runner-up withdrew from Wimbledon on Saturday because of a hurt abdominal muscle.

She was replaced in the field by Coco Vandeweghe, twice a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and twice a semifinalist at other Grand Slam tournaments, who lost in qualifying this week. Vandeweghe's first-round opponent will be No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina.

