Coronavirus: ATP issues revised calendar for tour resumption

The ATP, in collaboration with the WTA, ITF, USTA and the FFT, has issued a revised provisional calendar that sets a pathway for the resumption of the Tour for the first time since the suspension of professional tennis in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new-look ATP Tour calendar intends to resume on August 14 with the Citi Open, the ATP 500 event in Washington, D.C., followed by the Western & Southern Open, the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 event, to be hosted at Flushing Meadows, in the lead up to the US Open, which begins on August 31.

Following New York, the Mutua Madrid Open and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, ATP Masters 1000 events on clay in Madrid and Rome, respectively, will take place ahead of the French Open, which is scheduled to start on September 27, in Paris. The event at Roland Garros will also feature a singles qualifying draw the week prior.

READ | WTA announces season restart on August 3

The calendar is subject to change and continued assessments will be made relating to health & safety, international travel policies, and governmental approval of sporting events. All events will be held under strict guidelines related to health & safety, social distancing, reduced or no fans on-site.

A further update on the intended schedule beyond Roland Garros, including a possible Asia swing ahead of the European indoor swing culminating with the season-ending ATP Finals in London, is expected in mid-July.

“Our objective has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and salvage as much of the season as we can,” said Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman.

“It has been a truly collaborative effort and we hope to add more events to the calendar as the situation evolves. I would like to recognise our tournaments’ efforts to operate during these challenging times, as well as our players who will be competing under different conditions."

The ATP Challenger Tour will also resume from the week of 17 August, in parallel with the ITF World Tennis Tour.

- TOURNAMENT SCHEDULING -

The revised calendar includes the Generali Open, an ATP 250 event in Kitzbühel, which coincides with the second week of the US Open. The top-10 singles players will not be eligible to compete in Kitzbühel unless they have played, and already lost, at the US Open.

- ATP RANKINGS -

The ATP Rankings have been frozen since March 16, 2020. As the situation continues to evolve on a weekly basis, a determination will be made in the coming weeks with respect to the most appropriate and fair way for the rankings to resume in parallel with the resumption of the Tour.