Coronavirus: Hope action resumes soon, says Asia’s only gold badge tennis referee

They play a key role in the conduct of tennis around the world. Efficiency is silent and rarely noticed.

The Indian tennis officials, who have turned their passion and hobby into a full time profession in recent years, stay united and away from the spotlight.

Thankless job

Officiating is a thankless job, but a rewarding one. The Indians officiate in the Grand Slams and other major events around the world.

Sheetal Iyer, Asia’s only gold badge woman referee, spoke about the impact of the lockdown on the tennis fraternity.

“Travelling and work keeps you busy, doing something you love. Now, it is like a vacuum. You are doing nothing,” said Sheethal, whose last assignment was being referee in the Davis Cup World Group-II play-off tie between Greece and Philippines in Manila, on March 6 and 7.

Sheetal has been assistant referee in three Asian Games, apart from being referee in many WTA events, including the premier event in Wuhan.

Strange feeling

“It is a strange feeling. I have been home this long at a stretch after many years. Travelling, though not so welcome for me, had become a habit and integral part of life. I do miss it,” admitted Sheetal.

Of course, Sheetal is happy to spend time with husband Sunder Iyer and son Atharva, who has finished his education in London.

“It has helped me understand and prepare myself for what is important in life, and how to face the future,” Sheetal said.

Acknowledging the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic on the tennis calendar for the rest of the season, Sheetal said that it was important to stay optimistic.

“There is uncertainty about when action will resume as this lockdown has not only affected the players, but the entire tennis fraternity. I hope things will resume soon and we will be back doing what we love,” she said.

Sheetal believes that the international events would resume by September or October, and they could be preceded by the national events.

“I am looking at the scenario like a bump, and hopefully it will go off soon. Tennis has provided employment to so many youngsters in officiating, and I hope it will resume at the earliest,” Sheetal said.