Tennis

Palermo Ladies Open: Top seed Collins to face qualifier Ruse in final

Top-seeded Danielle Collins will try to win her first WTA title when she faces Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania in the final of the Palermo Ladies Open.

AP
25 July, 2021 10:19 IST

Danielle Collins is the top seed at the Palermo Ladies Open. - AP (FILE)

AP
25 July, 2021 10:19 IST

Top-seeded Danielle Collins will try to win her first WTA title at the Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday, when Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania will be aiming for her second title in two weeks.

Collins reached her first career final after beating fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, breaking the Chinese veteran three times.

ALSO READ - Teichmann withdraws from Palermo Open

The American lost a three-set quarterfinal to Ruse two weeks ago in Hamburg, where Ruse went on to win as a qualifier.

She's attempting a repeat after reaching the Palmero final from qualifying. Ruse battled past sixth-seeded Oceane Dodin of France 6-7 (4), 7-6 (0), 6-1. Dodin saved 18 break points but committed 22 double faults.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App