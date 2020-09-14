Medvedev seals ATP Finals spot after reaching US Open semifinals

Russian Daniil Medvedev has booked his berth for the season-ending ATP Finals in November after reaching the US Open semifinals.

In a statement on Monday, the men's Tour said that Medvedev will join Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in qualifying for the tournament, which will be held at The O2 in London for the last time from November 15-22. It will move to Turin in Italy for the next five years.

The 50th anniversary edition of the Finals, which features the best eight men's singles players and doubles teams, is set to be held without fans in line with UK government COVID-19 guidelines.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and German Alexander Zverev are next in line to qualify.