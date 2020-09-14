Tennis Tennis Medvedev seals ATP Finals spot after reaching US Open semifinals Russian Daniil Medvedev has booked his berth for the season-ending ATP Finals in November after reaching the US Open semifinals. Team Sportstar 14 September, 2020 18:58 IST Daniil Medvedev has joined Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in qualifying for the tournament, which will be held at The O2 in London for the last time from November 15-22. - AP Team Sportstar 14 September, 2020 18:58 IST Russian Daniil Medvedev has booked his berth for the season-ending ATP Finals in November after reaching the US Open semifinals.In a statement on Monday, the men's Tour said that Medvedev will join Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in qualifying for the tournament, which will be held at The O2 in London for the last time from November 15-22. It will move to Turin in Italy for the next five years.READ: Thiem tames 'Big Match' nerves to break Grand Slam barrierThe 50th anniversary edition of the Finals, which features the best eight men's singles players and doubles teams, is set to be held without fans in line with UK government COVID-19 guidelines.Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and German Alexander Zverev are next in line to qualify. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos