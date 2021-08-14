Daniil Medvedev beats Hubert Hurkacz to reach Toronto semifinals

Daniil Medvedev had to work his way through a pair of tiebreakers to ensure a 2-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5) victory over Hubert Hurkacz, and advance into the semifinals of the ATP Toronto Masters on Friday.

The Russian world number two was caught on the back foot in the opening set, which he lost to his Polish opponent after committing nearly half of his 40 unforced errors on the night.

Stefanos Tsitsipas dominates Casper Ruud to make Toronto semifinals

But the top seed gathered his resources to stage a fightback in two and a quarter hours on the way to revenge for a five-set loss he took at Wimbledon against the number 13.

Medvedev ended the evening with his 22nd ace on the match point.

US Open bars spectators at qualifying over Covid concerns

"It was a super-tough match. He was on top of me for many moments," the winner said. "He was playing amazing, and I'm happy to get through."

The 2019 finalist here said he picked up his game in the deciding set.

"I started playing a little bit better and tried to keep the pressure on him - he was certainly keeping it on me."