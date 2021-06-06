Tennis Tennis Medvedev cruises into French Open quarters to continue new romance with clay Daniil Medvedev got past Cristian Garin in straight sets to set up a mouth-watering French Open last-eight clash with Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas Reuters Paris 06 June, 2021 21:22 IST Daniil Medvedev celebrates his win over Cristian Garin during their fourth round clash at the French Open on Sunday. - AP Reuters Paris 06 June, 2021 21:22 IST Second seed Daniil Medvedev's new love affair with clay continued to blossom on Sunday with the Russian marching into the quarterfinal of the French Open with a commanding 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 win over Chilean 22nd seed Cristian Garin.Medvedev, who has reached two Grand Slam finals on hardcourts but had never won a match in four previous appearances on the red clay at Roland Garros, came into the clash against Garin having lost in their previous meeting on clay, at the Madrid Masters.RELATED| Roger Federer pulls out of 2021 French Open But Garin failed to put up much resistance as the rangy Russian peppered the sun-bathed Suzanne Lenglen court with winners, especially from his laser-precise backhand, breaking his opponent's serve twice in each of the first two sets.Garin, whose five singles titles have all come on clay, needed medical attention for problems with his right arm and neck before the third set and returned to the court an improved player, breaking Medvedev for the first time in the match.It was Medvedev's turn to call the trainer on court to check an arm issue while trailing 2-0 and he soon found his range again to win three games in a row to level the third set at 3-3.RELATED| French Open: Tsitsipas breezes into Roland Garros quarterfinals The Russian then got another break in the 11th game and sealed the match with a backhand winner down the line -- his 46th of the match -- to set up a mouth-watering clash against Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who thrashed 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3 6-2 7-5. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.