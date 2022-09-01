Tennis

US Open: Medvedev moves into third round

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev beat Arthur Rinderknech of France 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move into the third round of the US Open.

AFP
01 September, 2022 10:22 IST
Eye on the ball: Daniil Medvedev in action during his second-round match on Wednesday.

Eye on the ball: Daniil Medvedev in action during his second-round match on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev eased into the third round of the US Open with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 win over Arthur Rinderknech of France.

ALSO READ - Serena Williams into US Open third round

Medvedev goes on to face Wu Yibing who created a piece of tennis history earlier on Wednesday after becoming the first man from China to reach the third round in New York. “He seems to play great. I am expecting a tough match,” said Medvedev of Wu who is ranked 174 in the world and came through qualifying.

