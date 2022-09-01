World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev eased into the third round of the US Open with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 win over Arthur Rinderknech of France.

Medvedev goes on to face Wu Yibing who created a piece of tennis history earlier on Wednesday after becoming the first man from China to reach the third round in New York. “He seems to play great. I am expecting a tough match,” said Medvedev of Wu who is ranked 174 in the world and came through qualifying.

