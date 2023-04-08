Tennis

Daria Kasatkina not in favour of ‘trash-talking’ between players

After Tiafoe called on tennis to loosen its strict rules governing the behaviour of fans, fellow Americans Pegula and Gauff said they would not mind some “trash-talking” too.

Reuters
08 April, 2023 12:52 IST
08 April, 2023 12:52 IST
Daria Kasatkina of Russia returns a shot to Madison Keys during the Charleston Open at Credit One Stadium on April 7, 2023.

Daria Kasatkina of Russia returns a shot to Madison Keys during the Charleston Open at Credit One Stadium on April 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After Tiafoe called on tennis to loosen its strict rules governing the behaviour of fans, fellow Americans Pegula and Gauff said they would not mind some “trash-talking” too.

World number eight Daria Kasatkina has given the thumbs down to the idea of “trash-talking” between professional tennis players, saying that disparaging or boastful comments under the guise of banter would not work well in an “intelligent” sport.

After Frances Tiafoe called on tennis to loosen its strict rules governing the behaviour of fans at matches to help attract young crowds, fellow Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff said they would not mind some “trash-talking” too.

Also Read
Charleston Open: Jessica Pegula beats Paula Badosa, books semi with Belinda Bencic

Pegula added at the Charleston Open this week that she would like to have one event every year where “everything goes” to see how players and fans react, but Kasatkina said it may not work as it does in other sports.

“For me, tennis is a bit different. I think it’s not going to work, in my opinion. I think tennis must be a little bit on the side of it,” Kasatkina, who beat Madison Key to reach the semi-finals, told the Tennis Channel.

“I know fighters, basketball players especially in the United States, it’s very popular thing.

“We’re not from United States, so, we’re not used to it. I was always educated by the way that tennis is an intelligent sport. So, I will go with that.”

Also Read | 365 days as World No. 1: Iga Swiatek’s champion run on and off the court

Pegula’s Twitter post this week on whether “trash-talking” should be encouraged received many positive responses, with American youngster Ben Shelton volunteering to start immediately at the Estoril Open.

Spain’s Paula Badosa said at the Charleston Open she was also in favour of the idea.

“I’m in ... traditionally tennis is polite, but why not? It’s a new generation, it could be a change, different and fun. But I don’t know if women could take that,” Badosa, who lost to Pegula in the last-eight at Charleston, said.

“Maybe they take it a bit more personally, but on the men’s side, I can see it for sure.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us