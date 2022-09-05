Tennis

Djokovic to miss Davis Cup due to personal reasons

The World No. 1 also missed the ongoing U.S. Open because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

05 September, 2022 19:15 IST
Serbia will be facing Spain, South Korea and Canada in Group B of the Davis Cup Finals.

Serbia will be facing Spain, South Korea and Canada in Group B of the Davis Cup Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic will miss Serbia’s Davis Cup Finals group stage matches starting in Valencia next week due to personal reasons, the country’s tennis federation announced on Monday.

The former world number one won Wimbledon to take his Grand Slam singles titles tally to 21 but missed the ongoing U.S. Open as he opted not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which meant he could not fly to New York for the year’s final major.

ALSO READ: Kyrgios stuns Medvedev to reach US Open quarterfinal

Djokovic was expected to return to action in the men’s premier team event but Serbian captain Viktor Troicki said that the player had cancelled his participation.

Djokovic’s official website lists the September 23-25 Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena as his next tournament, followed by an ATP 250 event in Tel Aviv and the Paris Masters in late October.

Serbia have been drawn in Group B alongside Spain, South Korea and Canada.

