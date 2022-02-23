Davis Cup: It's advantage India as Denmark's Rune opts out

Denmark has named a five-member team, without its leading player, the 90th ranked Holger Rune, for the Davis Cup tie scheduled to be played on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club on March 4 and 5.



The Danish team will be spearheaded by its playing captain Frederik Nielsen who has the rich experience of winning doubles title on Wimbledon grass.

‘’We will not underestimate the Danes’’, said coach Zeeshan Ali.



Davis Cup matches will be played at the Gymkhana Club on March 4 and 5 inside a strict bio-secure bubble.