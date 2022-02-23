Tennis Tennis Davis Cup: It's advantage India as Denmark's Rune opts out The Danish team will be spearheaded by its playing captain Frederik Nielsen who has the rich experience of winning doubles title on Wimbledon grass. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 23 February, 2022 21:08 IST Rune, the winner of the 2019 French Open boys’ singles title, was expected to lead the Danish challenge against India. - GETTY IMAGES Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 23 February, 2022 21:08 IST Denmark has named a five-member team, without its leading player, the 90th ranked Holger Rune, for the Davis Cup tie scheduled to be played on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club on March 4 and 5.The Danish team will be spearheaded by its playing captain Frederik Nielsen who has the rich experience of winning doubles title on Wimbledon grass.READ | ATP tennis tournament: Indian teams lose in Doha ‘’We will not underestimate the Danes’’, said coach Zeeshan Ali.Davis Cup matches will be played at the Gymkhana Club on March 4 and 5 inside a strict bio-secure bubble.India’s squad for Davis Cup:1. Prajnesh Gunneswaran2. Yuki Bhambri3. Rohan Bopanna4. Ramkumar Ramanathan5. Divij SharanReserves: Saketh Myneni and Digvijay Pratap SinghDenmark’s squad for Davis Cup:1. Mikael Torpegaard (ranked 210)2. Johannes Ingildsen (ranked 805)3. Christian Sigsgaard (ranked 833)4. Elmer Møller (ranked 1708)5. Frederik Løchte Nielsen (captain) Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :