India vs Pakistan Davis Cup: Camp organised in Delhi for tie in Kazakhstan

The Indian Davis Cup team will assemble at the DLTA Complex here for three days of training from November 21, before departing on 24th for the Asia-Oceania tie against Pakistan to be hosted by Kazakhstan at Nur Sultan on November 29 and 30.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) had confirmed that the tie would be held at a neutral venue, which had been decided as Kazakhstan earlier itself.

The tie will be played on indoor hard courts. The Indian team will have physiotherapists Anand Dubey and Yash Pandey, with Sunder Iyer as the manager.

As announced earlier, Rohit Rajpal will be the non-playing captain and Zeeshan Ali will continue as the coach.

Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Sasi Kumar Mukund, Leander Paes and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will be travelling for the tie, along with Sidharth Rawat as the reserve.

Even though he will not be travelling for the tie, Sriram Balaji may assist the team during the three-day training camp in Delhi.

Since, Sasi Kumar Mukund has entered the €46,600 ATP Challenger in Mai, Portugal, this week, he may join the team later, while the rest are scheduled to assemble in the Capital by Wednesday evening.