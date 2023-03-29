Davis Cup Finals group stage to be played in Bologna, Valencia, Manchester and a Croatian city

Valencia, Bologna and a yet-to-be-decided Croatian city will join Manchester as host venues for the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday.

The Lawn Tennis Association on Tuesday announced that Manchester would be one of the hosts for September’s group stage.

The Finals will have 16 nations competing in four groups from September 12 to 17 across the four cities - with each staging one group of four teams .

The top eight teams will then advance to the knockout stage, which will be held between November 21 to 26 in Malaga.

The draw for the group stage was also held on Wednesday. Canada, Italy, Sweden and Chile were drawn together in Group A, which will take place in Bologna.

Last year’s runners-up Australia, Britain, France and Switzerland make up Group B, with matches to be played in Manchester.

Group C’s Spain, Serbia, the Czech Republic and South Korea will meet in Valencia, setting up a potential clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, while Group D teams Croatia, the Netherlands, the United States and Finland will play their games in Croatia.