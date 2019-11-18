Tennis Tennis Davis Cup Finals 2019: Stars missing out, new format - All you need to know Here's everything you need to know about the Davis Cup Finals 2019 - from the stars missing out to the new format to the entire schedule. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 19:26 IST The Caja Magica in Madrid will host the Davis Cup Finals 2019. - AP Photo Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 19:26 IST It's a new dawn for the Davis Cup, the premier national team competition in men's tennis. The revamped tournament will kick off on Monday at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has re-branded the 119-year-old Davis Cup and it will now be played in a World Cup format between 18 teams. FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's investment company Kosmos has teamed up with the ITF to provide it the financial muscle to revamp the competition.What is new format? The World Group, following the continental qualifiers, will now take place at one location over a single week, replacing the old format where teams either played at home or away. The World Group has now been renamed as the Davis Cup Finals. The 18 teams have been split into six groups of three teams each. The winners of the groups and the two best runners-up will advance to the quarterfinals.Each tie will consist of two singles and a doubles match and each match will be a best of three sets affair.The 6 GroupsGroup A: France, Serbia, JapanGroup B: Croatia, Spain, RussiaGroup C: Argentina, Germany, ChileGroup D: Belgium, Australia, ColombiaGroup E: Great Britain, Kazakhstan, NetherlandsGroup F: USA, Italy, CanadaThe TeamsGroup A: France - Gael Monfils, Benoit Paire, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Nicolas Mahut | Serbia - Novak Djokovic, Dusan Lajovic, Filip Krajinovic, Viktor Troicki, Janko Tipsarevic | Japan - Yoshihito Nishioka, Yasutaka Uchiyama, Ben McLachlan, Yuichi Sugita, Taro DanielGroup B: Croatia - Borna Coric, Mate Pavic, Nikola Mektic, Ivan Dodig | Spain - Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, Feliciano Lopez, Pablo Carreno Busta, Marcel Granollers | Russia - Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev, Evgeny Donskoy Group C: Argentina - Diego Schwartzman, Guido Pella, Leonardo Mayer, Horacio Zeballos | Germany - Jan-Lennard Struff, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Dominik Koepfer, Andreas Mies, Kevin Krawietz | Chile - Cristian Garin, Nicolas Jarry, Alejandro Tabilo, Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Hans Podlipnik-CastilloGroup D: Belgium - David Goffin, Kimmer Coppejans, Sander Gille, Joran Vliegen, Steve Darcis | Australia - Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, John Peers | Colombia - Robert Farah, Santiago Giraldo, Juan-Sebastian Cabal, Daniel Elahi Galan, Alejandro GonzalezGroup E: Great Britain - Daniel Evans, Andy Murray, Jamie Murray, Neal Skupski, Kyle Edmund | Kazakhstan - Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Andrey Golubev | Netherlands - Robin Haase, Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Wesley Koolhof, Jean-Julien RojerGroup F: USA - Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock, Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz, Sam Querrey | Italy - Matteo Berrettini, Fabio Fognini, Andreas Seppi, Lorenzo Sonego, Simone Bolelli | Canada - Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Vasek PospisilThe missing stars Some of the biggest names in world tennis, including Swiss icon Roger Federer, will miss the Davis Cup Finals. While Federer's Switzerland and Dominic Thiem's Austria did not qualify, Alexander Zverev has chosen to skip the event. Russia's Daniil Medvedev has also pulled out owing to exhaustion.ScheduleNovember 18 - Monday: Croatia vs Russia, Italy vs Canada, Belgium vs ColombiaNovember 19 - Tuesday: Argentina vs Chile, France vs Japan, Kazakhstan vs Netherlands, Spain vs Russia, USA vs Canada, Australia vs ColombiaNovember 20 - Wednesday: Serbia vs Japan, Argentina vs Germany, Great Britain vs Netherlands, Croatia vs Spain, USA vs Italy, Belgium vs AustraliaNovember 21 - Thursday: France vs Serbia, Germany vs Chile, Great Britain vs Kazakhstan followed by Quarterfinal between Group D winner and Group F winnerNovember 22 - Friday: QuarterfinalsNovember 23 - Saturday: SemifinalsNovember 24 - Sunday: Final Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.