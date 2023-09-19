MagazineBuy Print

Davis Cup: Djokovic's Serbia to face Britain in quarterfinals

Reigning champion Canada, which went through despite the absences of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, will face Filand.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 17:15 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Novak Djokovic’s Serbia will continue its bid for a second Davis Cup title against Britain in the quarterfinals.
Novak Djokovic's Serbia will continue its bid for a second Davis Cup title against Britain in the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic’s Serbia will continue its bid for a second Davis Cup title against Britain in the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic’s Serbia will continue its bid for a second Davis Cup title against Britain in the quarterfinals after Tuesday’s draw for the knockout phase in Malaga in November.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion helped Serbia progress through last week’s group stage, while Britain edged out France in a thrilling tie to set up the last-eight clash.

Reigning champion Canada, which went through despite the absences of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, will face surprise package Finland.

Rafael Nadal still aiming to finish career in 2024

The winners of that meeting will take on either the Czech Republic or Australia in the semi-finals.

Serbia or Britain will play Italy or the Netherlands for a place in the final.

Quarter-final draw:

Canada v Finland

Czech Republic v Australia

Italy v Netherlands

Serbia v Britain

Davis Cup /

Novak Djokovic

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
