Davis Cup: Djokovic’s Serbia to face Britain in quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic’s Serbia will continue its bid for a second Davis Cup title against Britain in the quarterfinals after Tuesday’s draw for the knockout phase in Malaga in November.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion helped Serbia progress through last week’s group stage, while Britain edged out France in a thrilling tie to set up the last-eight clash.
Reigning champion Canada, which went through despite the absences of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, will face surprise package Finland.
The winners of that meeting will take on either the Czech Republic or Australia in the semi-finals.
Serbia or Britain will play Italy or the Netherlands for a place in the final.
Quarter-final draw:
Canada v Finland
Czech Republic v Australia
Italy v Netherlands
Serbia v Britain
