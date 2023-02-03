Tennis

Davis Cup: Rune beats Yuki in straight-sets to give Denmark 1-0 lead

World No. 9 Holger Rune put Denmark ahead 1-0 with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Yuki Bhambri in the Davis Cup World Group play-off tennis tie at the Royal Stage, Hillerod, on Friday.

03 February, 2023 21:57 IST
File Photo: It was a commendable effort by the 30-year-old Yuki to engage Rune for about an hour.

File Photo: It was a commendable effort by the 30-year-old Yuki to engage Rune for about an hour. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

One of the fastest rising stars of world tennis, the 19-year-old Rune entertained the packed gathering with a high-quality fare, serving and volleying with aplomb, and firing winners from the back court with assurance.

It was a commendable effort by the 30-year-old Yuki, who had played a significant part in helping India beat Denmark last year on grass at the Delhi Gymkhana, to engage Rune for about an hour.

The indoor hard court was understandably to the liking of the home team, and Rune appreciated the audience for a “fantastic atmosphere”. He did not face a single breakpoint in the match and was very fluent with his game.

It was a tactical move by India, as captain Rohit Rajpal had explained, to put Sumit Nagal against the No.2 player of Denmark, August Holmgren on the opening day to fight for a 1-1 score and keep India’s hopes alive in the tie.

Thus the better-ranked players Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan were not fielded on the first day. The idea was also to preserve them for a chance to play the crucial fifth rubber on the second day, which would start with the doubles before the reverse singles.

