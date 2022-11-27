Canada beats Australia to win first Davis Cup title

Canada won their first Davis Cup title on Sunday after Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 in the second match of the finals to give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in Malaga, Spain.
The world number six had to fend off three break points early in the first set but found his rhythm in the eighth game, where he broke de Minaur with a mighty overhead smash, before sealing the final game with an ace.
Auger-Aliassime retained his poise in the second set as he defended two break points in the second game and he pumped his fist when he broke the Australian with a beautiful forehand winner in the third.
He impressively fought his way back from 0-40 to hold his serve in the sixth game and clinched it for the 2019 runners-up with a forehand winner, before flopping down on the ground as his team mates tackled him.
Shapovalov fell short in a physically punishing three-setter against Lorenzo Sonego in the semi-final, but the 18th-ranked left-hander wasted little time establishing a 4-0 lead earlier on Sunday in the opening set before Kokkinakis got on the board.
Having wrapped up the set comfortably to put Canada on the front foot, Shapovalov broke in the third game of the second set and did not look back as he closed out the victory in 89 minutes.
List of Davis Cup winners since the competition began in 1900:
2022: Canada bt Australia 2-0
2020–21: Russian Tennis Federation bt Croatia 2-0
2018: Croatia bt France 3-1
2017: France bt Belgium 3-2
2016: Argentina bt Croatia 3-2
2015: Britain bt Belgium 3-1
2014: Switzerland bt France 3-1
2013: Czech Republic bt Serbia 3-2
2012: Czech Republic bt Spain 3-2
2011: Spain bt Argentina 3-1
2010: Serbia bt France 3-2
2009: Spain bt Czech Republic 5-0
2008: Spain bt Argentina 3-1
2007: United States bt Russia 4-1
2006: Russia bt Argentina 3-2
2005: Croatia bt Slovakia 3-2
2004: Spain bt United States 3-2
2003: Australia bt Spain 3-1
2002: Russia bt France 3-2
2001: France bt Australia 3-2
2000: Spain bt Australia 3-1
1999: Australia bt France 3-2
1998: Sweden bt Italy 4-1
1997: Sweden bt United States 5-0
1996: France bt Sweden 3-2
1995: United States bt Russia 3-2
1994: Sweden bt Russia 4-1
1993: Germany bt Australia 4-1
1992: United States bt Switzerland 3-1
1991: France bt United States 3-1
1990: United States bt Australia 3-2
1989: West Germany bt Sweden 3-2
1988: West Germany bt Sweden 4-1
1987: Sweden bt India 5-0
1986: Australia bt Sweden 3-2
1985: Sweden bt West Germany 3-2
1984: Sweden bt United States 4-1
1983: Australia bt Sweden 3-2
1982: United States bt France 4-1
1981: United States bt Argentina 3-1
1980: Czechoslovakia bt Italy 4-1
1979: United States bt Italy 5-0
1978: United States bt Britain 4-1
1977: Australia bt Italy 3-1
1976: Italy bt Chile 4-1
1975: Sweden bt Czechoslovakia 3-2
1974: South Africa w/o India
1973: Australia bt United States 5-0
1972: United States bt Romania 3-2
1971: United States bt Romania 3-2
1970: United States bt West Germany 5-0
1969: United States bt Romania 5-0
1968: United States bt Australia 4-1
1967: Australia bt Spain 4-1
1966: Australia bt India 4-1
1965: Australia bt Spain 4-1
1964: Australia bt United States 3-2
1963: United States bt Australia 3-2
1962: Australia bt Mexico 5-0
1961: Australia bt Italy 5-0
1960: Australia bt Italy 4-1
1959: Australia bt United States 3-2
1958: United States bt Australia 3-2
1957: Australia bt United States 3-2
1956: Australia bt United States 5-0
1955: Australia bt United States 5-0
1954: United States bt Australia 3-2
1953: Australia bt United States 3-2
1952: Australia United States 4-1
1951: Australia bt United States 3-2
1950: Australia bt United States 4-1
1949: United States bt Australia 4-1
1948: United States bt Australia 5-0
1947: United States bt Australia 4–1
1946: United States bt Australia 5-0
1945: Not contested
1944: Not contested
1943: Not contested
1942: Not contested
1941: Not contested
1940: Not contested
1939: Australia bt United States 3-2
1938: United States bt Australia 3-2
1937: United States bt Britain 4-1
1936: Britain bt Australia 3-2
1935: Britain bt United States 5-0
1934: Britain bt United States 4-1
1933: Britain bt France 3-2
1932: France bt United States 3-2
1931: France bt Britain 3-2
1930: France bt United States 4-1
1929: France bt United States 3-2
1928: France bt United States 4-1
1927: France bt United States 3-2
1926: United States bt France 4-1
1925: United States bt France 5-0
1924: United States bt Australia 5-0
1923: United States bt Australia 4-1
1922: United States bt Australasia 4-1
1921: United States bt Japan 5–0
1920: United States bt Australasia 5-0
1919: Australasia bt Britain 4-1
1918: Not contested
1917: Not contested
1916: Not contested
1915: Not contested
1914: Australasia bt United States 3-2
1913: United States bt Britain 3–2
1912: British Isles bt Australasia 3–2
1911: Australasia bt United States 4-0
1910: Not contested
1909: Australasia bt United States 5-0
1908: Australasia bt United States 3-2
1907: Australasia bt British Isles 3-2
1906: British Isles bt United States 5-0
1905: British Isles bt United States 5-0
1904: British Isles bt Belgium 5-0
1903: British Isles bt United States 4-1
1902: United States bt British Isles 3-2
1901: Not contested
1900: United States bt British Isles 3-0