Tennis Tennis Shapovalov pulls out of French Open due to shoulder injury Canadian Denis Shapovalov has said he will not play at the French Open due to a lingering shoulder injury. Reuters 24 May, 2021 11:19 IST Denis Shapovalov serves during the Geneva Open final on Sunday. - AP Reuters 24 May, 2021 11:19 IST Canadian Denis Shapovalov said on Sunday he will not play at the French Open due to a lingering shoulder injury.The World No. 14 lost to Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6 (6) 6-4 in Saturday's Geneva Open final.ALSO READ - Tsitsipas wins Lyon Open"I'm saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I've made the difficult decision to withdrawal (sic) from @rolandgarros," he tweeted. "Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros." I’m saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I’ve made the difficult decision to withdrawal from @rolandgarros. Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros. pic.twitter.com/BkCWWQ9Fd8— Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) May 23, 2021 Shapovalov reached the second round at the French Open last year.He is the latest player to withdraw from the claycourt Grand Slam, which begins on May 30, after former champions Stan Wawrinka and Simona Halep also pulled out because of injuries. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.