Dev Javia bows out in Qatar

Dev Javia was beaten 6-0, 6-3 by top seed Hsu Yu Hsiou of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Qatar.



In the doubles, Adil Kalyanpur and Sasikumar Mukund knocked out the second seeds, Ray Ho and Sidane Pontjodikromo 6-3, 7-6(1).



The results:



$15,000 ITF men, Doha, Qatar

Singles (first round): Hsu Yu Hsiou (Tpe) bt Dev Javia 6-0, 6-3.



Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Haoyuan Huang (Chn) & Tsung-Hao Huang (Tpe) bt Shahbaaz Khan & Shashank Theertha 7-6(4), 6-1; Patrik Niklas-Salminen (Fin) & Lorenzo Rottoli (Ita) bt Dev Javia & Rishi Reddy 6-1, 7-5; Adil Kalyanpur & Sasikumar Mukund bt Ray Ho (Tpe) & Sidane Pontjodikromo (Ned) 6-3, 7-6(1).



$15,000 ITF women, Cancun, Mexico

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Eleonore Tchakarova & Varginie Tchakarova (Bul) bt Lia Karatancheva (Bul) & Sahaja Yamalapalli 2-1 (retired).



$15,000 ITF women, Giza, Egypt

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ya Yi Yang (Tpe) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Hana El Deeb & Dareen Elleithy (Egy) 6-2, 3-2 (retired).



$15,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey

Singles (first round): Ilay Yoruk (Tur) bt Annika Kannan 6-1, 6-1.