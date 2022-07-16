Tennis

Dhakshineswar, Lakshmi Prabha win singles titles at Tamil Nadu State C’Ships

While Dhakshineswar won the men’s final, teenager Lakshmi Prabha beat Sai Samhitha in an epic three-hour battle in the women’s summit clash.

CHENNAI 16 July, 2022 21:35 IST
From left to right Vivek Reddy- Honorary Treasurer, PremKumar Karra- Honorary Secretary, Dhakshineswar Suresh, Lakshmi Prabha, Vijay Balaji - Co-Founder Indium Software Pvt Ltd, B.Venkatesh-Joint Secretary, Vijay Shankar-Vice PresidentTNTA, Shekar Veeraswamy in Wheelchair. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dhakshineswar Suresh and Lakshmi Prabha won the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively at the Tamil Nadu State Championships at the SDAT Stadium here on Saturday.

Top-seeded Dhakshineswar added the singles title to the doubles crown won on Friday with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 victory over third seed Guhan Rajan in an hour.

Such was the domination of the 22-year-old player from Dindigul that he dropped just nine games in five matches on his way to the title.

In the women’s final, 16-year-old Lakshmi Prabha upset top seed Sai Samhitha 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (6) in an epic match that lasted three hours 25 minutes.

The unseeded teenager from Tiruchirappalli had lost to Sai in the doubles final a day before but managed to fight back from 0-3 down in the third and deciding set of the singles final to win the championship.

Second-seeded Shekhar Veerasamy of Karnataka clinched the wheelchair men’s singles title with a 6-1, 6-1 win over top seed and local favourite D Mariappan.

The wheelchair event was an AITA Ranking Event. While the winner, Shekhar, received Rs 6,250, losing finalist Mariappan was awarded Rs 4,200.

Men’s and women’s champions, Dhakshineswar and Lakshmi, were both awarded a cash prize of Rs 75,000 each while the two runner-ups, Guhan and Sai, received Rs 40,000 each.

