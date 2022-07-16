Dhakshineswar Suresh and Lakshmi Prabha won the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively at the Tamil Nadu State Championships at the SDAT Stadium here on Saturday.

Top-seeded Dhakshineswar added the singles title to the doubles crown won on Friday with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 victory over third seed Guhan Rajan in an hour.

Such was the domination of the 22-year-old player from Dindigul that he dropped just nine games in five matches on his way to the title.

In the women’s final, 16-year-old Lakshmi Prabha upset top seed Sai Samhitha 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (6) in an epic match that lasted three hours 25 minutes.

Also Read Murray ousted by Bublik at ATP Hall of Fame Open

The unseeded teenager from Tiruchirappalli had lost to Sai in the doubles final a day before but managed to fight back from 0-3 down in the third and deciding set of the singles final to win the championship.

Second-seeded Shekhar Veerasamy of Karnataka clinched the wheelchair men’s singles title with a 6-1, 6-1 win over top seed and local favourite D Mariappan.

The wheelchair event was an AITA Ranking Event. While the winner, Shekhar, received Rs 6,250, losing finalist Mariappan was awarded Rs 4,200.

Men’s and women’s champions, Dhakshineswar and Lakshmi, were both awarded a cash prize of Rs 75,000 each while the two runner-ups, Guhan and Sai, received Rs 40,000 each.