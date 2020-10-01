Tennis Tennis Divij Sharan bows out with first-round loss at Roland Garros Divij Sharan and his doubles partner Kwon Soon-woo lost 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 to Franko Skugor and Austin Krajicek. PTI Paris 01 October, 2020 10:40 IST Indian doubles specialist, Divij Sharan. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy (FILE) PTI Paris 01 October, 2020 10:40 IST India’s Divij Sharan and his South Korean partner Kwon Soon-woo were ousted from the French Open following a hard-fought opening-round loss in the men’s doubles event here. The unseeded Sharan and Kwon Soon-woo lost 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 to the 16th seeded Croatian-American pair of Franko Skugor and Austin Krajicek on Wednesday.ALSO READ | Serena withdraws from French OpenIt was Divij’s second straight opening-round loss at a Grand Slam after the US Open ouster.Veteran Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian left in French Open now and he begins his men’s doubles campaign later on Thursday with Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov.They face the pair of Jack Sock and Vasek Pospisil. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos