Tennis Tennis Divij Sharan-Smith pair loses in Belgrade pre-quarters In the same event, the top seeded pair of Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor will meet Federico Delbonis and Artem Sitak in the first round. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 24 May, 2021 20:15 IST File picture of Divij Sharan. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy (File Photo) Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 24 May, 2021 20:15 IST Divij Sharan in partnership with John-Patrick Smith of Australia was beaten 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 by Andre Goransson and Rafael Matos in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €511,000 ATP tennis tournament inBelgrade, Serbia, on Monday.In the same event, Rohan Bopanna has been seeded No.1 in doubles with Franko Skugor of Croatia. The duo will play Federico Delbonis and Artem Sitak in the first round.READ: Gauff sets sights on Paris after success on Italian clay In the WTA event in France, Karman Kaur Thandi was beaten 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second and final qualifying round by Diane Parry of France. Karman had beaten Zheng Qinwen of China in the third set tie-break in the first round, which assured her of 12 WTA points.The results:€511,000 ATP, Belgrade, Serbia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Andre Goransson (Swe) & Rafael Matos (Bra) bt John-Patrick Smith (Aus) & Divij Sharan 6-4, 5-7, [10-6].€189,708 WTA, Strasbourg, FranceQualifying singles (second and final round): Diane Parry (Fra) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; First round: Karman Thandi bt Zheng Qinwen (Chn) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(1). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.