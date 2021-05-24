Divij Sharan-Smith pair loses in Belgrade pre-quarters

Divij Sharan in partnership with John-Patrick Smith of Australia was beaten 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 by Andre Goransson and Rafael Matos in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €511,000 ATP tennis tournament in

Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday.



In the same event, Rohan Bopanna has been seeded No.1 in doubles with Franko Skugor of Croatia. The duo will play Federico Delbonis and Artem Sitak in the first round.

In the WTA event in France, Karman Kaur Thandi was beaten 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second and final qualifying round by Diane Parry of France. Karman had beaten Zheng Qinwen of China in the third set tie-break in the first round, which assured her of 12 WTA points.



The results:



€511,000 ATP, Belgrade, Serbia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Andre Goransson (Swe) & Rafael Matos (Bra) bt John-Patrick Smith (Aus) & Divij Sharan 6-4, 5-7, [10-6].



€189,708 WTA, Strasbourg, France

Qualifying singles (second and final round): Diane Parry (Fra) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; First round: Karman Thandi bt Zheng Qinwen (Chn) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(1).