Djokovic arrives at immigration detention hotel - Reuters witness

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic arrived at the Park Hotel, the same immigration detention hotel where he was held last week, just before 3:30 pm (0430 GMT) on Saturday, according to a Reuters witness.

The hotel is also being used to hold 33 asylum seekers and travellers in COVID-19 quarantine. Djokovic was to hand himself into immigration officers for detention, according to a court order issued on Friday night.