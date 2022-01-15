Tennis

Djokovic arrives at immigration detention hotel - Reuters witness

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic arrived at the Park Hotel in Melbourne at 3.30pm local time on Saturday.

Reuters
MELBOURNE 15 January, 2022 10:31 IST

Novak Djokovic’s visa was cancelled by the Australian government again on Friday.   -  AP

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic arrived at the Park Hotel, the same immigration detention hotel where he was held last week, just before 3:30 pm (0430 GMT) on Saturday, according to a Reuters witness.

The hotel is also being used to hold 33 asylum seekers and travellers in COVID-19 quarantine. Djokovic was to hand himself into immigration officers for detention, according to a court order issued on Friday night.

