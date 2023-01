Djokovic beats Medvedev to reach Adelaide International final

An intense Novak Djokovic brushed aside Daniil Medvedev on Saturday to set up an Adelaide International final against Sebastian Korda and played down injury concerns after appearing to tweak his hamstring.

The top seed, who has an ominous 22-1 record since September, was breathtaking at times as he cruised past the former world number one 6-3, 6-4 in preparation for the Australian Open, where he is a nine-time champion.

World number five Djokovic broke in both sets on Medvedev double-faults before lifting his intensity to storm home.

But he had a scare in the first set, clutching his left hamstring as he attempted to reach for a Medvedev cross-court forehand. He continued but then took a medical timeout.

“Thankfully nothing too serious, if it was I wouldn’t be able to continue,” he said.

“I just tried with some anti-inflammatories and it kind of settled in after a few games.

“I was just trying to keep the momentum going and don’t allow him to break my serve. The longer the match went my hamstring was warmer, I guess, and bothering me less.

“Hopefully for tomorrow it will be all fine,” he added.

Unseeded Korda, son of former world number two Petr Korda, was in charge 7-6 (7/5), 1-0 of his match when Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka called for a medical timeout for treatment in his upper right leg before pulling out of the match.

“Very excited for the way I’m playing and a lot of confidence leading into the big one (final),” said Korda, 22, who won his first and only title on clay in Parma in 2021, while making two finals last year.

“Excited to play either one (Djokovic or Medvedev). It’s always a great thing to learn from different kinds of players.

“It’s going to be a great learning experience whatever the outcome and, you know, I’m going to go for the win.”