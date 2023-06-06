Magazine

Djokovic reaches French Open semifinals, awaits winner of Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas

Two-time champion Novak Djokovic beat Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 to reach the French Open semifinals on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 22:28 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic beat Russia's Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beat Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beat Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic closed in on a potential blockbuster French Open semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz after beating Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the last four.

Djokovic, chasing a third French Open crown and record 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title, advanced to a 45th major semifinal and his 12th at Roland Garros.

Miyu Kato loses women’s doubles money for accidentally hitting ball kid

He will take on world number one Alcaraz or Stefanos Tsitsipas, the player he beat from two sets down in the 2021 final, for a place in Sunday’s championship match.

Djokovic dropped his first set of the tournament but dominated the second-set tie-break against Khachanov before putting his foot down to secure a ninth win in 10 meetings with the Russian 11th seed.

“I think he was a better player for most of the first two sets,” said Djokovic.

“I was struggling to find my rhythm. I came into the match quite slow but played a perfect tie-break and from that moment onwards played a couple levels higher.

“It’s a big fight, something you expect in the quarterfinals. You’re not going to have your victories handed to you, you have to earn them,” he said.

Djokovic improved his record at Roland Garros to 90-16 after denying Khachanov his spot in a third successive Grand Slam semi-final. He will return to number one if he wins the title in Paris.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
