Tennis Tennis Djokovic beats Sinner in five sets to reach Wimbledon semifinal Top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic came from two sets down to beat young Italian Jannik Sinner in a thrilling quarterfinal at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 05 July, 2022 21:44 IST Serbia's Novak Djokovic beat Italy's Jannik Sinner in the men's singles quarterfinal at Wimbledon on Tuesday. - REUTERS The 20-year-old Sinner, seeded 10th, took the first two sets 7-5, 6-2. However, six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic turned things around by clinching the next two sets 6-3, 6-2.READ: Djokovic win count in Grand Slams when he is two sets down Djokovic twice broke Sinner's serve in the deciding set to win it 6-2 and seal the semifinal spot.More to follow...