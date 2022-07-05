Djokovic beats Sinner in five sets to reach Wimbledon semifinal

Top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic came from two sets down to beat young Italian Jannik Sinner in a thrilling quarterfinal at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Sinner, seeded 10th, took the first two sets 7-5, 6-2. However, six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic turned things around by clinching the next two sets 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic twice broke Sinner's serve in the deciding set to win it 6-2 and seal the semifinal spot.

