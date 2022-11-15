Tennis

ATP Finals: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for ninth straight time

AP
TURIN 15 November, 2022 09:09 IST
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in his group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday.

“All the matches we’ve played have been decided by two or three points and that was again the case tonight,” Djokovic said.

He broke Tsitsipas in the opening game and held from there to close out the first set.

Rublev wins Russian showdown with Medvedev at ATP Finals

“A break in these conditions is decisive,” Djokovic said of the fast indoor court.

A cross-court backhand passing shot winner that landed on the line helped Djokovic move ahead in the second-set tiebreaker.

Tsitsipas won two of his first three career matches against Djokovic but hasn’t beaten the 21-time Grand Slam winner in more than three years.

