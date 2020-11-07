Tennis

Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie with Sampras

Novak Djokovic has sealed the year-end men's world number one ranking for the sixth time and is now level with the iconic Pete Sampras.

Reuters
07 November, 2020 14:06 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has said that Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks as No. 1 remains his target and he will have a chance to move past the Swiss on March 8 if he can hold on to his top spot.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
07 November, 2020 14:06 IST

Novak Djokovic has sealed the year-end men's world number one tennis ranking for the sixth time to go level with childhood hero Pete Sampras after closest rival Rafael Nadal opted against playing in the ATP Tour event in Sofia next week.

 

Spain's 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal, ranked second, was the only player who had a chance to stop the Serbian from finishing as the top-ranked player in 2020.

Rafael Nadal beats Carreno Busta in Paris Masters quarterfinals

“Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true” Djokovic said in an ATP statement.

“I will also keep striving to be a better player, hopefully have more success and break more records in a sport I love with all my heart,” he added.

During the year Djokovic won the ATP Cup in January before picking up a record-extending eight Australian Open Grand Slam in Melbourne. He also won the Cincinnati Masters and a record 36th ATP Masters title in Rome.

In September Djokovic also overtook American Pete Sampras, who ended as No. 1 for six straight years between 1993 and 1998, for the most weeks overall at the top ranking and will begin his 294th week in first spot on Monday.

RELATED| Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win

The 33-year-old Djokovic, winner of 17 Grand Slam titles, has mentioned that Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks as No. 1 remains his target and he will have a chance to move past the Swiss on March 8 if he can hold on to his top spot.

 

“To finish the year as No. 1 is one of the most impressive achievements in our sport, one which requires sustained excellence across the season,” ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.

RELATED| Nadal's 20 Grand Slams among the most amazing feats in sports

“To see Novak achieve this for the sixth time and match Pete's record is simply incredible, and he continues to cement his place in the history books,” he added.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos