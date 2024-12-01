 />
Djokovic eager to beat Sinner, Alcaraz at Grand Slams

After winning three of the four Grand Slams in 2023, the 37-year-old has endured a dry spell in 2024, failing to win any majors for the first time since his injury-plagued 2017 campaign.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 15:28 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic is ready to challenge Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Grand Slam stage in 2025.
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic is ready to challenge Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Grand Slam stage in 2025. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic is ready to challenge Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Grand Slam stage in 2025. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic is ready to challenge Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Grand Slam stage when he returns to action at the Australian Open after an underwhelming campaign this year, the 24-times champion said.

After winning three of the four Grand Slams in 2023, the 37-year-old has endured a dry spell in 2024, failing to win any majors for the first time since his injury-plagued 2017 campaign.

World No. 1 Sinner dethroned Djokovic at Melbourne Park en route to his maiden Grand Slam win and the 23-year-old Italian also beat the Serb in the Shanghai Masters final in October.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Sinner added the ATP Finals title to his tally, while Djokovic pulled out from the season-ending event with injury.

ALSO READ | ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner awarded year-end No. 1 trophy in front of home fans

Djokovic withdrew from the French Open quarterfinals due to a knee injury, while 14-times champion Rafael Nadal lost to Alexander Zverev in the first round, allowing Alcaraz to dominate Roland Garros.

The 21-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz also retained his Wimbledon title. However, Djokovic clinched his maiden Olympic gold in Paris, defeating Alcaraz three weeks after their Wimbledon final — proving his resilience.

“I feel I can still play at the highest level. Sinner and Alcaraz have established themselves as the two best players in the world, not to forget (Alexander) Zverev,” Djokovic said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport on Saturday.

“All of them will be the main candidates to win the Slams and other titles. However, physically and mentally I am ready to play my tennis again and I have the feeling that I can challenge these guys, my experience can come in handy.”

Djokovic, who slipped to seventh in the ATP rankings, said 2024 was perhaps his least profitable season in the last 10 years.

“So next year I will play more tournaments and the Grand Slams will be my priority. I will give my best to win, of course if my body allows me to,” he said.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic presents Copa Libertadores trophy before Botafogo vs Atletico Mineiro final

Asked what advice he would give Sinner, Djokovic said: “It seems to me that he is doing well even without my advice. But winning your first two Slams and becoming No. 1 is one thing, staying at that level for years is another.”

Following the retirements of Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, Djokovic remains the last man from his generation still pushing for the crown.

Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion Murray has joined Djokovic’s coaching team as the latter bids to win a record-extending 11th Australian Open when the season’s first major starts on January 12. 

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
