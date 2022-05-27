Tennis

French Open: Djokovic, Nadal reach fourth round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal progressed to fourth round of the French Open with straight-sets wins in Paris on Friday.

27 May, 2022 20:47 IST

Spain's Rafael Nadal beat Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp in the third round of the 2022 French Open in Paris on Friday.   -  GETTY IMAGES

While Serbian world no. 1 Djokovic beat world no. 195 Bedene 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in one hour 44 minutes, fifth-seeded Nadal took two hours 11 minutes to defeat 26th-seeded Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

"It's not possible to play perfectly but to strive to play close to perfection," Djokovic said in an on-court interview.

"I want to play my characteristic game, my aggressive game. It is not always possible but today it was very good."

Djokovic and Nadal will face each other in the quarterfinal if the two win their fourth-round matches against Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, respectively.

 

Schwartzman, seeded 15th, had a comfortable 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 win over 18th-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in his third-round match. However, ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime had to work hard to go past Serbian Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5 in three hours.

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 6-0 against Schwartzman. However, in their last French Open meeting which was a third-round match in 2017, the Serbian was stretched to five sets before triumphing 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in three hours 19 minutes.

Nadal and Auger-Aliassime have played against each other only once - second round of the 2019 Madrid Masters which the Spaniard won 6-3, 6-3.

(With inputs from Reuters)

