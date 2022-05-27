French Open: Djokovic, Nadal reach fourth round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal progressed to fourth round of the French Open with straight-sets wins in Paris on Friday.

While Serbian world no. 1 Djokovic beat world no. 195 Bedene 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in one hour 44 minutes, fifth-seeded Nadal took two hours 11 minutes to defeat 26th-seeded Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

"It's not possible to play perfectly but to strive to play close to perfection," Djokovic said in an on-court interview.

"I want to play my characteristic game, my aggressive game. It is not always possible but today it was very good."

Smooth sailing @DjokerNole is through to his 13th consecutive fourth round at#RolandGarros defeating Bedene 6-3, 6-3 6-2. pic.twitter.com/wVOz9Brcfm — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2022

Djokovic and Nadal will face each other in the quarterfinal if the two win their fourth-round matches against Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, respectively.

Business as usual @RafaelNadal defeats Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at #RolandGarros for the 17th time. pic.twitter.com/WL0vnf4LTo — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2022

Schwartzman, seeded 15th, had a comfortable 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 win over 18th-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in his third-round match. However, ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime had to work hard to go past Serbian Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5 in three hours.

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 6-0 against Schwartzman. However, in their last French Open meeting which was a third-round match in 2017, the Serbian was stretched to five sets before triumphing 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in three hours 19 minutes.

Nadal and Auger-Aliassime have played against each other only once - second round of the 2019 Madrid Masters which the Spaniard won 6-3, 6-3.

(With inputs from Reuters)