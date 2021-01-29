Tennis Tennis Injured Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide exhibition The World No. 1 pulls out of his match against Jannik Sinner. Reuters 29 January, 2021 09:20 IST Novak Djokovic at a press conference prior to A Day at the Drive exhibition, in Adelaide, on Friday. - REUTERS Reuters 29 January, 2021 09:20 IST The Adelaide exhibition event involving the world’s best players got off to an underwhelming start on Friday when World No. 1 Novak Djokovic pulled out of his match against Jannik Sinner.Djokovic was scheduled to kick off the “Day at the Drive” event in front of a crowd of 4,000 at Adelaide’s Memorial Drive Tennis Club but pulled out minutes before he was due on court and replaced by his compatriot Filip Krajinovic.Blistered handFormer Grand Slam doubles champion John Fitzgerald said on Channel Nine TV that the Serbian had withdrawn because of a blistered hand, which would not impact his bid for a ninth Australian Open title at Melbourne Park from October 8.Djokovic earlier told reporters he had taken a walk in a park to celebrate his release from the 14 days of quarantine players coming from overseas were obliged to undergo to play in Australia. Serena and Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Ash Barty and Simona Halep are all scheduled to play later matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos