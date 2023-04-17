Tennis

ATP Rankings: Rune reaches new career high, Tsitsipas slips

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on April 17, 2023.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 17 April, 2023 16:59 IST
Denmark’s Holger Rune finished as runner-up at the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday.

Denmark’s Holger Rune finished as runner-up at the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Holger Rune reached a new career-high in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday

Danish teenager Rune, despite his loss to Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday, jumped two spots to become World No. 7. Rublev, who clinched his first-ever Masters title, stayed at sixth.

Also, in the top 10, Norwegian Casper Ruud and Rublev’s compatriot Daniil Medvedev both moved up one spot each to third and fourth place. Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped two spots to fifth after the Greek’s title defence ended against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, despite his shock loss to Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the third round, started yet another week as the top-ranked player in the world.

Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff made the biggest jump in the top 100. Struff, who reached the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo, moved up 36 spots to become World No. 64.

INDIANS
Doubles
Rohan Bopanna - 13
Yuki Bhambri - 79 (slipped three spots)
Saketh Myneni - 80 (slipped two spots)
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 83 (moved down one spot)
N. Sriram Balaji - 86 (slipped one spot)
Anirudh Chandrasekar - 128 (climbed eight spots)
Arjun Kadhe - 129 (moved down one spots)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 138 (moved up one spot)
Divij Sharan - 141 (climbed two spots)
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 145 (moved up seven places)
Purav Raja - 153
Singles
Sumit Nagal - 366 (moved up four spots)
Mukund Sasikumar - 380 (moved up two spots)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 404 (moved up eight places)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 446 (dropped one spot)
ATP Top 10
(SRB) Novak Djokovic - 7240 points
(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 6770 points
(NOR) Casper Ruud - 5255 points
(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 5240 points
(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 4950 points
(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 4380 points
(DEN) Holger Rune - 3865 points
(ITA) Jannik Sinner - 3525 points
(CAN) Felix Auger-Aliassime - 3450 points
(USA) Taylor Fritz - 3245 points

