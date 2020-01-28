Australian Open LIVE score: Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of Australian Open 2020 quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the LIVE updates.

The metre goes up with a 226km/h! And Novak still manages to hold up pretty well in return!

Raonic powers in a 223km/h serve!

14:26 (IST): If Raonic has any chances to win this bout, he would need to find a way around Djokovic's serve which is a menacing threat in itself! Djokovic leads 2-1.

14:24 (IST): Raonic holds his serve! One-all

Twitterati still brooding over Roger Federer, The GOAT!

14:22 (IST): Djokovic drags it wide and forces Raonic to make a mistake.

14:21 (IST): Djokovic cruises through the first game. 1-0

Raonic has an early taste of what to expect from Novak! A gracious drop which Raonic has no clue of!

14:19 IST: Djokovic to serve!

The Canadian clearly, will aim to bank his game on his missile-serve to trump Djoko here! In an excellent coalesce of paradoxes - the big-server will have to face probably one of the greatest returners in Novak - a trait around which he has built his game over a decorated career.

Djokovic was only broke once by Argentinian Schwartzman in the previous round - talk about supremacy!

Roll them up Milos!

Working on that agility.@milosraonic warms up for his quarterfinal match against Djokovic, coming up next on @RodLaverArena.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/1kLM88tFax — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

14:10 (IST): And there we are, 32nd seed Milos Raonic enters the Rod Laver Arena who is followed by the Serbian superstar, Novak Djokovic!

Serve 'em up!

Raonic too, despite his lowly one-sided results against Djokovic has read the game well - of himself and his biggest nemesis.

“I think we play quite opposite from each other, and he's done a good job in the past neutralising my serve. So I have really got to focus on my things well and be the one dictating.”

Novak Djokovic clearly knows what to expect from a redefining Raonic who can smash in some scorching serves!

”He's one of the tallest and strongest guys physically on the Tour. He has one of the biggest serves. I've got to be ready for missiles coming from his side of the net, played him here and remember it well... One of the key elements will be how well I'm returning and how confident I am on my service games.

How they have fared ----

32nd seed Milos Raonic, meanwhile, has swiftly went about his game in the shadows - breezing through the opening rounds before handing World No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas a massive heartbreak in the third round. Raonic then took on Marin Cilic in the fourth and brushed past the Croat in straight sets in a comfortable win.

Novak Djokovic comes into the clash with a psychological edge - having succeeded in all their previous meetings (9). The Serb has had comfortable three-setters so far except for the first-round which prolonged to four. His 13-win streak since a loss to Federer in November continues to blaze at the right time - in the build-up to elevate his throne at the Australian Open to a record eight titles.

Federer pulls of two magnificents comeback heists in a Millman thriller followed by ‘Tennys’ masterclass! The Spanish matador Rafa Nadal brushed past a massive challenge in Nick Kyrgios on Monday and now we have the World No.2 hard-court master Novak Djokovic take on Milos Raonic in a potentially volatile clash!

What an afternoon it has been thus far at the Australian Open. The bar seems to raise higher and higher after each passing game!