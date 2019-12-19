Doha Futures tournament: Haadin loses in pre-quarters

Qualifier Haadin Bava put up a good fight before being beaten 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 by seventh seed Alexis Gautier of France in the pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.

Haadin, who won two rounds in the qualifying event, had earlier beaten Ivan Liutarevich of Belarus in the first round of the main draw.

The results:

$15,000 ITF men, Doha, Qatar

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexis Gautier (Fra) bt Haadin Bava 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; First round: Haadin Bava bt Ivan Liutarevich (Blr) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.