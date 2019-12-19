Tennis Tennis Doha Futures tournament: Haadin loses in pre-quarters India's Haadin Bava lost to seventh seed Alexis Gautier of France in the pre-quarterfinals of the ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament in Doha. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 20:19 IST File Photo: Haadin Bava beat Ivan Liutarevich 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round. - Kamesh Srinivasan Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 20:19 IST Qualifier Haadin Bava put up a good fight before being beaten 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 by seventh seed Alexis Gautier of France in the pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.Haadin, who won two rounds in the qualifying event, had earlier beaten Ivan Liutarevich of Belarus in the first round of the main draw.The results:$15,000 ITF men, Doha, QatarSingles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexis Gautier (Fra) bt Haadin Bava 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; First round: Haadin Bava bt Ivan Liutarevich (Blr) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.