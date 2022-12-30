Tennis

Dominic Thiem given Australian Open main-draw wild card

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has been given a main-draw wild card to the Australian Open beginning January 16 after his successful return from a right wrist injury.

AP
30 December, 2022 08:08 IST
30 December, 2022 08:08 IST
Dominic Thiem in action

Dominic Thiem in action | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has been given a main-draw wild card to the Australian Open beginning January 16 after his successful return from a right wrist injury.

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has been given a main-draw wild card to the Australian Open beginning January 16 after his successful return from a right wrist injury.

Tournament officials said on Friday that Thiem, an Australian Open finalist in 2020, received a wild-card entry along with Americans Taylor Townsend and Christopher Eubanks and French players Diane Parry and Luca Van Assche.

Also Read
Prize money at 2023 Australian Open reaches all-time high

Thiem has played strongly in his return to the tour after the wrist injury sustained during the 2021 grass-court season sidelined him for nine months.

In the second half of 2022, the Austrian player rose from outside the top 350 to world No. 102. He won 22 of his last 33 matches — including semifinals at ATP events in Gstaad, Gijon and Antwerp — but he still narrowly missed directly qualifying for the Australian Open main draw.

Thiem has a career win-loss record of 19-8 at Melbourne Park, reaching the second week in 2017, 2018 and 2021 in addition to his runner-up finish to Novak Djokovic in five sets in 2020.

Eight months later he beat Alexander Zverev in five sets in the U.S. Open final, his first Grand Slam singles title.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us