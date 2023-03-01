Tennis

Thiem ends South American tour with three losses in four matches

The 29-year-old Austrian lost to Christian Garin on Tuesday in the first round of the Chile Open, his third consecutive tournament on clay.

SANTIAGO 01 March, 2023 09:17 IST
Dominic Thiem reacts during the Argentina Open.

Dominic Thiem reacts during the Argentina Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Former No. 3-ranked and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has continued to struggle on clay courts in South America as he works his way back from right wrist and abdominal injuries.

Garin won 6-2, 7-6 (2) to advance to the round of 16 and will next play Sebastian Baez.

Thiem has slipped down the rankings to 99th after claiming just one singles victory on tour this year — against Alex Molcan at the Argentina Open earlier in February.

Since then, he has lost all three matches he played in Buenos Aires, at the Rio Open and against home favorite Garin in Chile.

Also Tuesday, Thiago Monteiro beat fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to move into a match against Marco Cecchinato, who earlier beat Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Top-seeded Lorenzo Musetti will play his first match in the tournament on Wednesday.

