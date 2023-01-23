Tennis

Thiem confirms rib injury, racing to be fit for Davis Cup

Thiem received a wildcard at the Australian Open where he was knocked out in the first round in straight sets by fifth seed Andrey Rublev after injuring a rib muscle while serving.

Reuters
23 January, 2023 14:48 IST
Dominic Thiem, a former U.S. Open champion, has struggled with injuries in recent years and fallen to number 98 in the world as a result.

Dominic Thiem, a former U.S. Open champion, has struggled with injuries in recent years and fallen to number 98 in the world as a result.

Dominic Thiem has confirmed he suffered a rib injury during the Australian Open, but will look to recover for Davis Cup qualifiers which begin next month.

Thiem, a former U.S. Open champion, has struggled with injuries in recent years and fallen to number 98 in the world as a result.

The Austrian 29-year-old received a wildcard at the Australian Open where he was knocked out in the first round in straight sets by fifth seed Andrey Rublev after injuring a rib muscle while serving.

“Unfortunately, the year didn’t start the way I wanted. Especially in Melbourne, I wanted to perform at my best, but I tore a small muscle fibre in my rib,” Thiem said on Instagram.

“The results show that it’s not too bad, and playing at the Davis Cup should be possible. I will try everything in the upcoming week to get fit and practice well.”

Austria play their Davis Cup qualifier against Croatia on February 4-5. 

