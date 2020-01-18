Tennis Tennis In-form Rybakina beats Zhang to win Hobart title Rybakina secured her second WTA Tour title by beating Zhang in the Hobart International final. She faces Bernarda Pera in the Australian Open opening round. Dejan Kalinic 18 January, 2020 15:13 IST Kazakh Elena Rybakina - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 18 January, 2020 15:13 IST Elena Rybakina continued her strong start to 2020 by winning the Hobart International title on Saturday.The Kazakh, 20, proved too good for Zhang Shuai 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 to claim her second WTA Tour crown.Rybakina is in impressive form to begin the year, having also reached the final in Shenzhen this month.She delivered in the decider this time, converting all three break points she created on her way to victory in one hour, 33 minutes.Rybakina will hope to carry her good form into the Australian Open, facing Bernarda Pera in the opening round. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.