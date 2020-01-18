Tennis

In-form Rybakina beats Zhang to win Hobart title

Rybakina secured her second WTA Tour title by beating Zhang in the Hobart International final. She faces Bernarda Pera in the Australian Open opening round.

Dejan Kalinic
18 January, 2020 15:13 IST

Kazakh Elena Rybakina   -  Getty Images

Elena Rybakina continued her strong start to 2020 by winning the Hobart International title on Saturday.

The Kazakh, 20, proved too good for Zhang Shuai 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 to claim her second WTA Tour crown.

Rybakina is in impressive form to begin the year, having also reached the final in Shenzhen this month.

She delivered in the decider this time, converting all three break points she created on her way to victory in one hour, 33 minutes.

Rybakina will hope to carry her good form into the Australian Open, facing Bernarda Pera in the opening round.

