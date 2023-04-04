Tennis

Svitolina criticises ‘useless’ WTA amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The WTA, along with men’s body ATP, welcomed Wimbledon organisers’ decision to lift a ban on Russian and Belarusian players last Friday, allowing them to compete in the grasscourt Grand Slam this year as “neutral” athletes.

Reuters
04 April, 2023 23:07 IST
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina returns a shot to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in first round of the Charleston Open on Monday.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina returns a shot to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in first round of the Charleston Open on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian players do not get enough support from women’s tennis governing body WTA amid Russia’s invasion of their country, Elina Svitolina said on Tuesday.

Svitolina, back on the tour at the Charleston Open after a maternity break, spoke to support fellow Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko, who said she withdrew from the Indian Wells tournament because of a panic attack brought on by a conversation the 33-year-old had days earlier with WTA chief executive Steve Simon about tennis’s response to the Russian invasion.


Svitolina loses at Charleston Open in first match as a mom

“We are afraid, we feel empty. What is happening to Lesia is very sad. People who haven’t experienced it can’t really understand what it feels like to have no home, to feel safe nowhere, to have family in Ukraine, under the bombs, to know that Ukrainian cities are being destroyed. It’s both fear and a great emptiness,” Svitolina, who was the world number 27 when she took a break from the tour to give birth, told French sports daily l’Equipe.

“The WTA should have done more, much more, on many issues. Now it’s too late. There have been a lot of press releases, a lot of interviews. It was useless,” she said.

Last week, Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk said International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was wrong to argue that Russian and Belarus athletes can return to international competitions because they already compete without friction in some sports.

Asked what her reaction would be if they would be allowed to take part in next year’s Olympics in Paris, Svitolina said: “I don’t think about it. It’s up to the Olympic Committee and the Ukrainian Committee to think about it and do their job! My job, as a player, is to get ready.”

