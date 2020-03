Svitolina, Konta ease into Monterrey Open quarters

Elina Svitolina and Johanna Konta eased into the Monterrey Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Svitolina, the top seed at the WTA International event, was too strong for Belarusian Olga Govortsova as she won 6-3, 6-4 in 78 minutes.

The Ukrainian managed four breaks of serve in her victory, moving into a last-eight clash with Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez.

Konta was pushed more but still got past German Tatjana Maria 7-6(4), 6-3. The British second seed was wasteful, converting just one of 12 break points to advance.

Russian Anastasia Potapova awaits in the quarterfinals after overcoming Tamara Zidansek 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-1.

Arantxa Rus also booked a spot in the last eight thanks to a 7-5, 6-0 victory over American 10th seed Lauren Davis.