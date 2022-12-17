Tennis

Raducanu hires Sachs, her fifth coach in 18 months: reports

Last year's US Open champion Raducanu was watched by Sebastian Sachs on Friday as she lost to world number two Ons Jabeur on her injury return in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.

17 December, 2022
Britain’s Emma Raducanu serves against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur during an exhibition match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Emma Raducanu has appointed Sebastian Sachs as her new coach, British media reported, as the German became the fifth person in 18 months to take the role.

Last year’s US Open champion Raducanu was watched by Sachs on Friday as she lost to world number two Ons Jabeur on her injury return in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.

Sachs, 30, guided Belinda Bencic to Olympic gold last year and was earlier part of the coaching team of Victoria Azarenka, a former world number one.

He has teamed up with Raducanu after Dmitry Tursunov decided not to continue his partnership with the 20-year-old Briton following the US Open this year.

A representative for Raducanu was not immediately available for comment.

