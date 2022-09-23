Tennis

Emma Raducanu reaches semifinal in Korea Open, her first since 2021 US Open

Reuters
23 September, 2022 17:14 IST
Emma Raducanu returns a shot against Magda Linette during the women’s quarterfinal match at the Korea Open Seoul on September 23, 2022

Emma Raducanu returns a shot against Magda Linette during the women’s quarterfinal match at the Korea Open Seoul on September 23, 2022 | Photo Credit: AFP

Britain's Emma Raducanu defeated Magda Linette 6-2 6-2 to secure her spot in the semi-finals of the Korea Open on Friday, reaching the last-four of a tournament for the first time since her triumph at last year's US Open.

The 19-year-old is yet to drop a set at the WTA 250 tournament in Seoul.

She will face the winner of the match between top seed Jelena Ostapenko and teenager Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

