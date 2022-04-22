Tennis Tennis Raducanu reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals, Swiatek awaits Emma Raducanu defeated Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday to set up a quarterfinal match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek. AP 22 April, 2022 09:33 IST FILE PHOTO: Emma Raducanu. - REUTERS AP 22 April, 2022 09:33 IST U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday to set up a quarterfinal match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek.It will be the 19-year-old Raducanu's first match against a top 10 opponent.Raducanu, who won at Flushing Meadows as a 150th-ranked qualifier last year, could break into the top 10 herself if she wins the Stuttgart title in what is her first professional tournament on clay. She's currently ranked 12th.READ: Wimbledon ban will 'incite hatred', says Belarus federationEarlier, second-seeded Paula Badosa defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4) and will face Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. Jabeur defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3.Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 and will face Anett Kontaveit or Ekaterina Alexandrova.Fouth-seeded Maria Sakkari retired against Laura Siegemund as the German was leading 6-4, 3-1. Siegemund next plays Russian player Liudmila Samsonova, who defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :